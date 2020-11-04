Dale Loos, 69 years old, passed away Friday, October 30th. Dale was born in Lincoln, NE on October 9, 1951 to late Harry and Betty Loos. He graduated class of 1969 from Lincoln High School. Dale then dedicated himself to the Lord by serving in ministry until 1982. And then perfected his craft as a concrete finisher; working until July 2020. Dale loved the Huskers and Patriots. He loved the outdoors, country music, playing a little keno, and spending time with family. Dale was known for his story telling and speaking ability. He will be missed for his witt, kind heart, and his “tell it like it is” personality.