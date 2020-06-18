July 19, 1936 - June 15, 2020
Dale L. Schumacher Sr., 83, of Lincoln, passed away on June 15, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Born July 19, 1936 in Hemingford, NE, to William and Martha (Boyles) Schumacher. Dale married his wife Jearlyn Schumacher (Girdner) on October 10, 1975.
Family members include wife Jearlyn Schumacher, sons Timothy (Terri) Willmes, Dale Schumacher Jr., ; daughters Linda (Jim) Kruger, Cindy (Tom) Sherwood, Sarah (Jay) Fergus, Jennie (Michael) Hensley; brothers Don (Rose), Ron (Kathy), Max (Sue), A.L. “Sam” (Pat); 16 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, son Jeffrey, brothers Ernest, Harlen, David, Wayne, Harold, and Earl; sisters Veda, Bertha, and Mable.
Private Family Funeral Service: 2:00 pm Friday (6-19-20) at Plains Baptist Church, 2902 Randolph St. 68510, with Pastor Raymond Smith Officiating. Burial in Rosehill Cemetery, Waverly, NE. Service will be live streamed. Reception will be held at the V.F.W in Wavery following the burial. Memorials to the family for future designation. Visitation will be held from 3-5 pm Thursday (6-18-20) at Roper and Sons ‘O' Street Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln, NE 68510.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.