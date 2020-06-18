Dale L. Schumacher Sr., 83, of Lincoln, passed away on June 15, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Born July 19, 1936 in Hemingford, NE, to William and Martha (Boyles) Schumacher. Dale married his wife Jearlyn Schumacher (Girdner) on October 10, 1975.

Private Family Funeral Service: 2:00 pm Friday (6-19-20) at Plains Baptist Church, 2902 Randolph St. 68510, with Pastor Raymond Smith Officiating. Burial in Rosehill Cemetery, Waverly, NE. Service will be live streamed. Reception will be held at the V.F.W in Wavery following the burial. Memorials to the family for future designation. Visitation will be held from 3-5 pm Thursday (6-18-20) at Roper and Sons ‘O' Street Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln, NE 68510.