October 20, 1926 - June 7, 2020
Dale Kirkland, 93, formerly of Lincoln, passed away June 7, 2020 in Seward. Born October 20, 1926 in Odell, NE to Lawrence William and Hazel Irene (Novotny) Kirkland. U. S. Army Veteran. Dale was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Cornhusker Model A Club and founder of the Seward-Crete Saddle Club.
Family members include his daughter Jody (Blaine) Anderson; son Jeffrey Kirkland; grandchildren Ashley (Andy) Washburn, Cole (Kayla) Anderson, Hayley (Chris) Jambor, Lindsey (Tyler) Nutsch, Mary Kirkland, Emily Kirkland Soles (Thomas) and Adrianne Church; 15 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife Shirley Kirkland.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Citizens State Bank, P. O. Box 198, Friend, NE 68359 for Ag Education Scholarship. Limited visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.