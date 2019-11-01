November 27, 1934 - October 30, 2019
Dale Keith Moore, 84, of the rural Benedict area died October 30, 2019. Funeral services are scheduled for 12:30 PM, Sunday, Nov. 3, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, York. Burial to follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Gresham. Visitation will be held from 1-8 pm with the family greeting friends between 6-8 PM Saturday, Nov. 2, at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the York County Ag Society. Condolences may be left at metzmortuary.com