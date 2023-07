Dale K Putnam, age 86, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023. A visitation for Dale will be held Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St, Lincoln, NE 68512. A funeral service will occur Friday, July 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials are in the care of the family for future designation. For a full obituary please visit www.lincolnfh.com