Dale G. Morgaridge

August 3, 1944 - September 6, 2023

Dale G. Morgaridge, 79, of Lincoln passed away September 6, 2023. Born August 3, 1944, in Lincoln, NE to George and Clara (Hirtzel) Morgaridge.

Dale retired from Molex, Inc. as a machinist.

Family members include his brothers Darrell and Richard; brother-in-law Ernest Frain, all of Lincoln; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, siblings James, Billy, Bobby, and Karen Morgaridge, Shirley Tejral, and Joyce Frain.

Graveside service: 10:30 am Saturday, September 16, 2023, Fairview Cemetery, 84th & Adams St.

Memorials to the family for future designation.

