Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Dale Elwood Drake, age 88, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday April 21, 2020. Dale was born May 8, 1931 to Glenn and Thelma Drake.

Dale is preceded in death by his loving wife, Florine Drake. Dale is survived by step-sons, Tom (Suzette) Laird, Ron (Brenda) Laird; Grandson, Bruce (Terri) Laird; sister, Darlene Myers; many other relatives and friends.