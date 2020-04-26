Dale Elwood Drake
Dale Elwood Drake

May 8, 1931 - April 21, 2020

Dale Elwood Drake, age 88, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday April 21, 2020. Dale was born May 8, 1931 to Glenn and Thelma Drake.

Dale is preceded in death by his loving wife, Florine Drake. Dale is survived by step-sons, Tom (Suzette) Laird, Ron (Brenda) Laird; Grandson, Bruce (Terri) Laird; sister, Darlene Myers; many other relatives and friends.

Private family services were held. Family wishes memorials to Lancaster Rehab. 1001 South St. Lincoln, NE 68502. www.lincolnfh.com

