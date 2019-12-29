March 30, 1930 - December 26, 2019

Dale Edward Schmidt, 89, of Lincoln, passed away December 26, 2019. He was born March 30, 1930 to David Ernest and Sophia (Wiegman) Schmidt.

He is survived by his wife Florence Arlene (Vetter), children Carol (Tom) Bosshardt of Fremont; Dale (Nancy) Schmidt of Lincoln; Marilyn (Larry) Wagner of Scottsbluff; 9 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.Preceded in death by parents, sisters: Erna and husband Orville Ruhnke, Eloise and husband Morris Currie, brother Paul and wife Dorothy, grandson Luke Osier.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday January 3, 2020 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church 2001 South 11th, Lincoln. Visitation with family present 5-7 p.m. Thursday January 2, 2020 at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 South 14th Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Lutheran Hour Ministries or Immanuel Lutheran Church. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com

