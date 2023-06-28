Dale Edward Burback

June 14, 1946 - June 22, 2023

Dale Edward Burback, 77, of Lincoln passed away June 22, 2023. Born June 14, 1946, in Lincoln, NE to Edward and Esther (Dormer) Burback.

Dale served in the U. S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He retired after 35 years as a painter for Goodyear.

Dale was a member of the Lincoln Berean Church, a Classic car enthusiast and “The Mr. Fix It” Man.

Family members include his wife, Betty; daughter Tiffany Soares, Omaha; grandson Christopher Heath, Lincoln; granddaughter Aryana Kempkes, Lincon; Mother Esther Burback, Lincoln; sisters Dianne (Mel) Baumfalk, Lincoln and Kathy (Jim) Newcomm, Omaha; sister-in-law Sherry Burback, Lincoln; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father Edward, brother Rodney Burback, and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral service: 10:30 am Thursday, June 29, 2023, Lincoln Berean Church Chapel, 6400 S. 70th Street.

Visitation from 2-8 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023, with family present from 5-7 pm at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street.

Memorials to the Lincoln Berean Church or American Cancer Society.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com