November 24, 1961 - March 29, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dale E. Radebaugh was born on November 24, 1961 in Agana, Guam, M.I. and died on March 29, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Dale retired from the Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph Company. After retiring he worked for SMJ International and Westlake Hardware.

He is survived by his brother Kenton Radebaugh, special friend Mary Jean Higgins, aunt Shirley (Steve) Kettelhut, and many cousins. Dale was preceded in death by his parents Keith and Betty Radebaugh.

Services will be scheduled at a later date due to the pandemic. Memorials can be directed to the family for future designation.

To send flowers to the family of Dale Radebaugh , please visit Tribute Store.