November 24, 1961 - March 29, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Dale E. Radebaugh was born on November 24, 1961 in Agana, Guam, M.I. and died on March 29, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Dale retired from the Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph Company. After retiring he worked for SMJ International and Westlake Hardware.
He is survived by his brother Kenton Radebaugh, special friend Mary Jean Higgins, aunt Shirley (Steve) Kettelhut, and many cousins. Dale was preceded in death by his parents Keith and Betty Radebaugh.
Services will be scheduled at a later date due to the pandemic. Memorials can be directed to the family for future designation.
To send flowers to the family of Dale Radebaugh, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.