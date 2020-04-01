Dale E. Radebaugh
View Comments

Dale E. Radebaugh

{{featured_button_text}}

November 24, 1961 - March 29, 2020

Dale E. Radebaugh was born on November 24, 1961 in Agana, Guam, M.I. and died on March 29, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Dale retired from the Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph Company. After retiring he worked for SMJ International and Westlake Hardware.

He is survived by his brother Kenton Radebaugh, special friend Mary Jean Higgins, aunt Shirley (Steve) Kettelhut, and many cousins. Dale was preceded in death by his parents Keith and Betty Radebaugh.

Services will be scheduled at a later date due to the pandemic. Memorials can be directed to the family for future designation.

To send flowers to the family of Dale Radebaugh, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News