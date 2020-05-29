Dale D. Stahr

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Visitation 1-8:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, NE (Limited to 10 people in funeral home at a time). Celebration of Life 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his son's Laine Stahr home, 8525 N. Alda Ave. Juniata, NE 68995. Graveside Service and Inurnment St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Waco, NE, at a later date. Memorials to the Dale Stahr family for future designations. www.zabkafuneralhome.com