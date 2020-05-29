Dale D. Stahr
View Comments

Dale D. Stahr

{{featured_button_text}}
Dale D. Stahr

Dale D. Stahr

May 9, 1944 - May 25, 2020

Visitation 1-8:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, NE (Limited to 10 people in funeral home at a time). Celebration of Life 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his son's Laine Stahr home, 8525 N. Alda Ave. Juniata, NE 68995. Graveside Service and Inurnment St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Waco, NE, at a later date. Memorials to the Dale Stahr family for future designations. www.zabkafuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Dale Stahr, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News