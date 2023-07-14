October 4, 1930—July 10, 2023.
Dale Boettcher, age 92, passed away surrounded by family, in Lincoln, NE, on July 10, 2023.
He was born October 4, 1930, to Arnold and Ruth (Hague) Boettcher in Hollenberg, KS. He went to high school at Lincoln High School. Dale worked at Ideal Grocery and the Lincoln Railroad. He retired honorably from the Army National Guard, achieving the rank of Sergeant First Class. Dale started his career as a firefighter with the Lincoln Fire Department, where he was a firefighter, then moved up to Fire Inspector, then to Chief Fire Inspector, finally becoming the Assistant Fire Chief of the Lincoln Fire Department. He was on the department for 37 years. Dale was on the board of Director’s for the City County Credit Union in Lincoln, Nebraska. He also served for a time on the Bomb Squad.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David Dale Boettcher; brother, Richard Boettcher; and sister, Dorothy (Boettcher) Parker. Dale is survived by his wife, Neilie Ann Boettcher; daughter, JoAnn (Bruce) Jensen; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Boettcher; brother, William (Shirley Anne) Boettcher; sister-in-law, Irene Boettcher; step-sons: Gary (Michelle) Swain, Greg (Cindy) Swain, and Glen Swain; grandchildren: Amanda (Jamie) Robidoux, Mindi (David) Porto, Joni (Marenzi) Boettcher, Kelli (Shane Seagren) Ruff, and Kristi Liang; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023, from 10:00 AM—11:00 AM with funeral service at 11:00 AM, all at St. Mark’s Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd Lincoln, NE, 68520. Burial to follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.
The family requests memorials to the Lincoln Fire and Rescue, 1801 Q Street, Lincoln, NE, 68508.