He was born October 4, 1930, to Arnold and Ruth (Hague) Boettcher in Hollenberg, KS. He went to high school at Lincoln High School. Dale worked at Ideal Grocery and the Lincoln Railroad. He retired honorably from the Army National Guard, achieving the rank of Sergeant First Class. Dale started his career as a firefighter with the Lincoln Fire Department, where he was a firefighter, then moved up to Fire Inspector, then to Chief Fire Inspector, finally becoming the Assistant Fire Chief of the Lincoln Fire Department. He was on the department for 37 years. Dale was on the board of Director’s for the City County Credit Union in Lincoln, Nebraska. He also served for a time on the Bomb Squad.