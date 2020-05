Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

Dale B. Lloyd, 90, (nearly 91) Lincoln, passed away May 22, 2020. Memorial Service: 1:00 pm Friday (5-29-20) Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams St. Limited visitation from 3-5 pm Thursday at Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O' Street. Memorials to Faith Lutheran Church or Lincoln East Rotary Scholarship Fund.