May 31, 1929 - May 22, 2020
Dale B. Lloyd of Lincoln NE died May 22nd, 2020. Dale was born May 31st, 1929 in Beatrice NE to Jess and Grace (Jurgens) Lloyd. Dale was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran having served as a sergeant in the Korean War. He held to his Marine Motto, Semper Fideles - “Always Faithful” - to God, family, Country and friends. He was a man of highest character, loyal and respected by many family and friends.
Dale was employed by Goodyear for 30 years and had his retirement from there. He loved fishing, hunting, golf, travel (saw all 50 states, most of western Europe and Canada), and going to Husker football games – both home and away. He enjoyed reading, playing cards with friends, and weekly breakfasts with friends from Goodyear.
Dale has been active in membership at Faith Lutheran Church, Lincoln East Rotary Club and the American Legion.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents and his only sister, Norma Towle Pederson and her husband Chuck. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn (Rosenkoetter) Lloyd; sons (and their wives) Bruce and Christie Lloyd and Russ and Cindy Lloyd – all of Lincoln; five grandchildren (two with spouses) Adam (Sara Rabstejnek) Lloyd in Blue Springs MO, Scott Lloyd in Omaha NE, Eric (Esther) Lloyd along with two great-granddaughters Izabella and Valencia in Lincoln, Jessica Lloyd in Chicago IL, and Stefani Lloyd in Lincoln. The grandchildren will all serve as pall bearers for their grandfather.
Funeral services will be Friday May 29th, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams St. at 1:00pm. Pastor Gary Dunker officiating. A private family interment will be held prior to that at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Limited visitation will be on Thursday May 28th from 3 to 5 pm at Roper and Sons Mortuary, 4300 “O” Street. Family will not be present. The family asks that, instead of flowers or plants, memorials be made to Faith Lutheran Church, the Lincoln East Rotary Scholarship Fund or to a charity of your choice. “Hugs from Home” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
