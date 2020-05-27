× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 31, 1929 - May 22, 2020

Dale B. Lloyd of Lincoln NE died May 22nd, 2020. Dale was born May 31st, 1929 in Beatrice NE to Jess and Grace (Jurgens) Lloyd. Dale was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran having served as a sergeant in the Korean War. He held to his Marine Motto, Semper Fideles - “Always Faithful” - to God, family, Country and friends. He was a man of highest character, loyal and respected by many family and friends.

Dale was employed by Goodyear for 30 years and had his retirement from there. He loved fishing, hunting, golf, travel (saw all 50 states, most of western Europe and Canada), and going to Husker football games – both home and away. He enjoyed reading, playing cards with friends, and weekly breakfasts with friends from Goodyear.

Dale has been active in membership at Faith Lutheran Church, Lincoln East Rotary Club and the American Legion.