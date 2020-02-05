Cynthia Lee Kirby- Brown

Survived by her husband William; daughter Brandy Brooks (Bryant); son Nicholas Kirby (Krista); daughter Nicolette Brown; 4 grandchildren Casey, Lawren, Samantha and Rinoa; brother William McGovern (Kristin); sister Brenda Cowell (Bob); 3 nephews and 3 nieces. Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents Estel and Betty Ott and brother Robert Breasseale.

A celebration of Cynthia's life will be at 11 A.M. Saturday February 8th, 2020 at Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 S 70th St, officiated by pastor Bob Rice. The family invites friends and loved ones to a time of visitation and remembrance from 9 A.M to 9 P.M with the family present from 6-8:30 P.M., Friday February 7th at Butherus, Maser & Love, 4040 A St., Lincoln.