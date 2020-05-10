× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cynthia K. (Burch) Bloebaum

June 4, 1948 – May 6, 2020

Cindy Bloebaum, 71, passed away at her home in Lincoln, NE, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born in Fairbury, Nebraska on June 4, 1948, to Les Burch and Donna (Regrier) Burch. Her parents moved to Crete, Nebraska, where she grew up and graduated from Crete High School in 1966. She met her husband through Dan, a lifetime friend, in 1965, and the two were married June 30, 1968.

After working for different employers, she started her own home cleaning business in the late 1970s. Cindy balanced her cleaning businesses, while raising three great kids. She was still doing some work for her friend Hope right up to the end.

Cindy was a fun-loving person and would do anything for you, but you never wanted to get on her bad side. She liked to tease and was hard to get the best of in a good argument. When she wasn't out working or helping someone out, she liked to sit in her favorite living room chair with a cup of coffee, a good book, and watch a good movie all at the same time.