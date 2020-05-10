Cynthia K. (Burch) Bloebaum
June 4, 1948 – May 6, 2020
Cindy Bloebaum, 71, passed away at her home in Lincoln, NE, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born in Fairbury, Nebraska on June 4, 1948, to Les Burch and Donna (Regrier) Burch. Her parents moved to Crete, Nebraska, where she grew up and graduated from Crete High School in 1966. She met her husband through Dan, a lifetime friend, in 1965, and the two were married June 30, 1968.
After working for different employers, she started her own home cleaning business in the late 1970s. Cindy balanced her cleaning businesses, while raising three great kids. She was still doing some work for her friend Hope right up to the end.
Cindy was a fun-loving person and would do anything for you, but you never wanted to get on her bad side. She liked to tease and was hard to get the best of in a good argument. When she wasn't out working or helping someone out, she liked to sit in her favorite living room chair with a cup of coffee, a good book, and watch a good movie all at the same time.
One of the best times in her life was with her husband when they took a 9 day bus trip to DC, this past October, where they met some great people from around the surrounding state of Nebraska, in particular, Paul and Dianne, a couple from Lincoln, who they hung out with during the trip.
Survivors include her husband, Al; son, Troy (Mindy) Schultz; daughter, Shannon Bloebaum (special friend, Robert Dierberger); son, Shane; granddaughter Makena Bloebaum; sister, Vicki (Robert) Plair; mother-in-law, Emily Eiseman; along with many brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan, Peggy, Randy, Reggie, Don, Terry, Ave, Linda, Gab, and Patti. She was preceded in death by her parents; and favorite brother-in-law, Steve Bloebaum.
Special thanks to her children for all their help, sister-in-law, Linda; cousin, Shirley; and friends, Hope and Joan, for there support during her battle with cancer. The RN Nurse's and their aids with Hospice Community Care were so very kind and helpful, hats off to them.
Cindy's request is no visitation and cremation with no service. A celebration of her life may be scheduled at a later date.
