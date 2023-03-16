Cynthia Jean Nelson
March 1, 1962 - March 15, 2023
Cynthia Jean Nelson, 61, Lincoln passed away March 15, 2023. Born March 1, 1962, in Dayton, OH to Earl and Eunice (Oehlerking) Higgins.
Family members include her husband, Mitch; children, Denys Steele, Cincinnati, OH, Edward Steele, Portland, OR, James Steele, Lincoln, and beloved pet son Jack; 5 grandchildren; brothers, Mark (Lora) Higgins, South Range, WI and Timothy (Michele) Higgins, Omaha; father, Earl Higgins, Lincoln. Preceded in death by her mother Eunice Higgins.
Memorial service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday (3-18-23) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com