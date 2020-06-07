× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 31, 1950 - June 3, 2020

Cynthia Jane Francil, age 69, of Firth, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday June 3, 2020. Cynthia was born July 31, 1950 to Edward and Ruth (Schleicher) Johannes. She married Gregory Francil on November 25, 1972.

She is survived by daughter, Sheri (Anthony) Zuchegna; grandchild, Kaz Zuchegna; sister, Linda Amundsen and brother, Philip Johannes. Preceded in death by husband, Gregory; parents and brother, Larry Johannes.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Memories are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences to lincolnfh.com

