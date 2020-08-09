× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 26, 1945 - July 30, 2020

Cynthia Gwendolyn Griffin, 75, passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 30, 2020. Cynthia (Cindy) was born in Pennsylvania on January 26, 1945. She graduated from Delhaas High School in Bristol Township, PA in 1964.

She was married to Alexander Holovich Sr. who passed away several years ago and is buried at Calvary Cemetery in Lincoln. She is survived by a much loved son, Alexander Holovich Jr., of Lincoln.

Cindy loved her Radiant Church family and will be remembered and missed by all who knew her. She will be laid to rest at the Calvary All Souls Remembrance Crypt. www.bmlfh.com

