January 26, 1945 - July 30, 2020
Cynthia Gwendolyn Griffin, 75, passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 30, 2020. Cynthia (Cindy) was born in Pennsylvania on January 26, 1945. She graduated from Delhaas High School in Bristol Township, PA in 1964.
She was married to Alexander Holovich Sr. who passed away several years ago and is buried at Calvary Cemetery in Lincoln. She is survived by a much loved son, Alexander Holovich Jr., of Lincoln.
Cindy loved her Radiant Church family and will be remembered and missed by all who knew her. She will be laid to rest at the Calvary All Souls Remembrance Crypt. www.bmlfh.com
