December 13, 1937 - November 2, 2019
Cynthia E. Monroe, 81, of Lincoln, passed away November 2, 2019. Born December 13, 1937 in Torrington, WY to Harold and Hester (Null) Shay. Ret. Nebraska Brand Committee for the State of Nebraska. Cynthia was a member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church and DAR. She was very active in genealogy, and a member of the Nebraska Historical Society.
Family members include her daughters Deborah (Henry) Oliveros, Julie Springer and Pamela Wakeman, all of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way; nephews Dan Reinders and Dana Singsaas. Preceded in death by her husbands Robert Payne and Norman Monroe; daughter RaeLeen Formanek, granddaughter Stephanie Oliveros Wever, and sister Linda Reinders.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Thursday (11-7-19) St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 2325 South 24th Street with Rev. Amanda Gott officiating. Memorials to the family for future designation c/o Deb Oliveros.No Visitation/CremationCondolences online at Roperandsons.com