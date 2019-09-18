Cynthia Corey

November 26, 1952 – September 12, 2019
Cynthia Gail Corey was born Nov. 26, 1952, in York, to Roger and Gwen Livingston, and left this world Sept. 14, 2019, with her children holding her hands. She married Jeff Corey in 1977. They greeted and parted with a kiss each time they entered or left a room.
Cinde's contributions to making the world better were small but mighty and numerous. She volunteered teaching kindergartner Sunday school for 20 years, with Beatrice Clean City as the mascot and more, Toys for Tots, the Bargain Box, encouraging politicians to protect others, and anything her kids were involved in. Cinde recently liberated the Lincoln Eagles Club, where she gave dance lessons, by becoming the first-ever female officer.
Those left to carry on Cinde's spirited legacy include daughter Lindsey Vee Corey (husband Reuel Hook), son Brett Corey (wife Sarah), grandsons Conner, Silas and Bodi, fiancé Mike Weddle, and lots of favorite cousins.
Given Cinde's vibrant personality, please wear color to her funeral at 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice. She also asked her family to host a dance party this fall.
