Cynthia Colleen Johns

November 4, 1948 - December 5, 2020

Cynthia Colleen Johns, 72, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after a courageous three-year battle of pancreatic cancer on December 5, 2020. She was born on November 4, 1948, in Lincoln, NE to Harold Callaway and Dorothy Brown (Dalton). She was forever faithful to her family. A selfless, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed horseback riding, renovating her home of 30+ years, family gatherings, and watching her children/grandchildren play sports. She also was an avid home decorator, loved thrifting, garage sales and finding a treasure to repurpose.

Cynthia is survived by her husband Alan R. Johns, children, Kristi Herman, Joey Deleeuw, Megan (Justin) Neil, of Lincoln, Mandy (Kendall) Shuck, Jamie (John) Hosler, Leland Johns of Oklahoma; nine grandchildren; Tanner Herman, Logan Herman, Kyle Shuck, Kolby Shuck, Courtney Hosler, Fletcher Hosler, Shay Piper, Cody Phillips and soon-to-be-born Baby Neil. Brothers Steve Callaway of Arizona, Bill Brown of Lincoln, sisters Peggy Schaeffer, Toy Revis of Lincoln, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents and son in-law Tim Herman.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences to www.facebook.com/KremerFuneralHome/ In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in care of Kremer Funeral Home, 6302 Maple Street, Omaha, NE 68104, 402-553-3155.