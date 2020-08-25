× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 19, 1932 - August 22, 2020

Curtis Sederburg, age 88, Overland Park, KS, and formerly of Lincoln, NE, died Saturday, August 22, 2020. Curt was born on August 19, 1932 at a farm home near Red Oak, Iowa. Parents were Arnold and Vina Sederburg. Curt graduated from Essex, IA high school in 1950, Peru State College in 1984, and earned a Masters Degree at University of Nebraska in 1968.

Curt was an instructor and coach at Polk High School from 1954-1956. He served in the US Army for 2 years and started teaching in Lincoln Public Schools in 1958. Curt was an Administrator of Adult Education at Southeast Community College and retired there on August 31, 1994 after 30 years.

Following retirement, Curt and Mary spent many winters in their Green Valley, AZ home. Curt was a member of Masonic Liberty Lodge 300. He served as President and on the board of directors in several civic organizations. Curt volunteered at St. Elizabeth Hospital and the Lied Center.