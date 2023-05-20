Curtis R. Bard

October 26, 1959 - April 29, 2023

Curtis R. Bard of Carmel Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at home on April 29, 2023. Born October 26, 1959 in Grants, New Mexico to Richard and Bernice Bard. He graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School and attended Southeast Community College. He began his technology career in the Computer Dept. at National Bank of Commerce.

Curt married Lynette Ugland, May 21, 1994. While Curt left us too soon, the impact he had on our lives will be forever cherished.

Curt leaves behind his wife Lynette and children, Jackson, Parker, and Mary Ella and his siblings, Barb (Dick) Sittner, Jeff (Teresa) Bard, Greg (Jodie) Bard, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Curtis was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial service was held in Noblesville, Indiana.