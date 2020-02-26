April 17, 1931 - February 24, 2020

Curtis Charles Schwaninger was born April 17, 1931, to Fred & Bena (Rademaker) Schwaninger on a farm near Hallam, NE. He remembered a happy childhood growing up with his older brother, Homer. Both loved farming and did so all their lives. In Curtis' single days, he enjoyed square dancing and roller skating. He also taught Sunday School for a time and sang in the family's church choir for some years.

Curtis was united in marriage on July 27, 1963, to Joetta Mae Joyce of Deer Creek, Indiana. They were blessed with two sons: Brian and Darin. Curtis was actively engaged in the lives of his sons. In 1973, he was appointed to the Crete School Board; and in 1976 he was elected to serve four more years. During his tenure, they helped to build a new Jr.-Sr. High School.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 1975 Curtis joined The Gideons International and served in various local and state offices. The highlight of his service in The Gideons was a trip to Venezuela in 1990, along with 29 other Gideons from the U.S. and a few other countries. In just a two-week period, they were able to distribute over 615,000 copies of the Bible and New Testament to people of Venezuela in four large cities.