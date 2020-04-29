June 22, 1995 - April 23, 2020
Cristobal Leija, 24, of Lincoln, died on 4/23/2020. Born on 6/22/1995 to Emilio and Lidia (Rodriguez) Leija in Lincoln, NE. Cris was a Lincoln native the son of immigrants seeking better opportunities for their children. He was an exemplary son, much loved by his family and friends. Being the third of four boys he developed a great sense of humor and a contagious laughter that identified him throughout his life. This endeared him with his nieces whom he enjoyed playing with.
His charismatic personality made him shine in both his personal and professional life. He enjoyed skateboarding, road trips, video games and playing guitar. He will be dearly missed by family, friends and those who had the pleasure of meeting him.
Private Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial Wed., April 29, 2020 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church. Memorials to the family. Condolences at www.roperandsons.com
