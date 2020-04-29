Cristobal Leija, 24, of Lincoln, died on 4/23/2020. Born on 6/22/1995 to Emilio and Lidia (Rodriguez) Leija in Lincoln, NE. Cris was a Lincoln native the son of immigrants seeking better opportunities for their children. He was an exemplary son, much loved by his family and friends. Being the third of four boys he developed a great sense of humor and a contagious laughter that identified him throughout his life. This endeared him with his nieces whom he enjoyed playing with.