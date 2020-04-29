Cristobal Leija
View Comments

Cristobal Leija

{{featured_button_text}}
Cristobal Leija

June 22, 1995 - April 23, 2020

Cristobal Leija, 24, of Lincoln, died on 4/23/2020. Born on 6/22/1995 to Emilio and Lidia (Rodriguez) Leija in Lincoln, NE. Cris was a Lincoln native the son of immigrants seeking better opportunities for their children. He was an exemplary son, much loved by his family and friends. Being the third of four boys he developed a great sense of humor and a contagious laughter that identified him throughout his life. This endeared him with his nieces whom he enjoyed playing with.

His charismatic personality made him shine in both his personal and professional life. He enjoyed skateboarding, road trips, video games and playing guitar. He will be dearly missed by family, friends and those who had the pleasure of meeting him.

Private Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial Wed., April 29, 2020 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church. Memorials to the family. Condolences at www.roperandsons.com

To send flowers to the family of Cristobal Leija, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News