Craig L. Urbauer

He was directly involved in medical support for Hurricane Hugo, Virgin Islands, 1989, and Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans, 2005. He was responsible for establishing health care for 5000 Kosovo refugees brought to the United States in May, 1999. He survived the 911 attack on the Pentagon in 2001. He worked with and mentored six junior officers who subsequently became General Officers, to include The Surgeon General of the US Army, and The Surgeon General of the US Coast Guard.

Additional military awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit with 2 Oak Leaf clusters, Master Flight Surgeon wings, Air Assault Wings, the US Army Order of Military Medical Merit, and over 100 “Challenge Coins” for accomplishment/commendation. Following retirement from the Army in 2007 he worked as Chief Medical Officer and Project Manager for ASM Research in Falls Church, VA, creating and developing military medical readiness programs for the Department of Defense.He and Joyce retired in Lincoln, Nebraska in 2011.

Survived by wife, Joyce Urbauer, sister Marilyn (Urbauer) Williams, two children, Stephen Urbauer (Hollie Stirts), and Elizabeth Brown (Jeremy Brown). Four grandchildren, Gianna and Francesca Urbauer, Sarah and Andrew Brown.

A small family and friends private memorial service will be held at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 10:30 am. Memorials may be sent to Bryan College of Health Sciences, Lincoln, Nebraska.