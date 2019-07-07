{{featured_button_text}}
Craig C. Varnadoe

October 15, 1953 - July 2, 2019

Craig C. Varnadoe, 65, of Lincoln, passed away July 2, 2019, born October 15, 1953 in Chicago, Ill., to George and Ora Lee (Washington) Varnadoe.

He is survived by his son, Tommy Spaulding, of Lincoln, daughter, Tina Hike-Hubbard, of Baltimore, Md., brother, George Varnadoe Jr, of Los Angeles, Calif., sisters, Brenda Harris, of Omaha, Wanda Varnadoe, of Dallas, Texas, nine grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brother, Theodore Varnadoe, and sister, Deborah Smith.

Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Cross the Line Church, 5925 Adams Street, Lincoln. Cremation, no visitation. Condolences online at Lincolnalternativefuneral.com

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Craig C. Varnadoe
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments