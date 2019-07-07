October 15, 1953 - July 2, 2019
Craig C. Varnadoe, 65, of Lincoln, passed away July 2, 2019, born October 15, 1953 in Chicago, Ill., to George and Ora Lee (Washington) Varnadoe.
He is survived by his son, Tommy Spaulding, of Lincoln, daughter, Tina Hike-Hubbard, of Baltimore, Md., brother, George Varnadoe Jr, of Los Angeles, Calif., sisters, Brenda Harris, of Omaha, Wanda Varnadoe, of Dallas, Texas, nine grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brother, Theodore Varnadoe, and sister, Deborah Smith.
Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Cross the Line Church, 5925 Adams Street, Lincoln. Cremation, no visitation. Condolences online at Lincolnalternativefuneral.com