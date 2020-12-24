 Skip to main content
Craig Allen Mannschreck
December 7, 1951 - December 21, 2020

Craig Allen Mannschreck was born December 7, 1951 to Eldon and Marilyn (Floerke) Mannschreck in Nebraska City. Craig passed away on December 21, 2020 in Lincoln Nebraska at the age of 69 years 14 days.

A private Celebration of Life service will be Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11 am at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. (For family and close friends) limited seating due to Covid-19. Also available via livestream. Cremation-in lieu of visitation, a book signing will be available Sunday December 27 from 3-5 pm at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Following the COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing and masks are required. Memorial contributions may be directed towards Salem Lutheran Church in Stromsburg or Faith Lutheran Church in Talmage. Live streaming and condolences online at “Hugs from Home” at Roperandsons.com.

