Craig A. Sovey

June 16, 1958 – May 12, 2023

Craig A. Sovey, 64, of Lincoln, passed away May 12, 2023. Born June 16, 1958 in Hastings, NE to Roland & Ethel (Shriver) Sovey. Craig worked in the Hospitality Industry his entire career with the Cornhusker Marriott and Graduate Hotels in downtown Lincoln.

Craig is survived by his sister, Beverly Sovey; brother, Jerry (Cody) Sovey.; niece, nephew, extended family and his friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Craig's Life will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street). Visitation will be Tuesday, May 16th from 12:00 – 7:00 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for future designation.

