June 26, 1996 - June 9, 2020

Courtney Renae Kolb, 23, of Lincoln, passed away June 9, 2020. Born June 26, 1996 in Lincoln, NE to Stan and Amy (Funk) Kolb. Courtney was a student at University of Nebraska Lincoln where she was an honor student. She was a membership representative for THE Athletic Club and was a personal trainer for UNL.

Family members include her parents Stan and Amy Kolb, Beatrice; sister Allyssa (Anthony) Bretthauer, Beatrice; grandmother Cathy Kolb, Lincoln; grandparents Buddy and Suzie Stevens, Corpus Christi, TX and nephews Elliot and Laine Bretthauer; beloved pets O'Kli and Ruby. Preceded in death by her grandfather Kelly Kolb and great-grandparents.

A celebration of Courtney's life will be held at a later date. Limited visitation will be from noon – 5:00 p.m. Monday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roeprandsons.com

To send flowers to the family of Courtney Kolb , please visit Tribute Store.