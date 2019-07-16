Corrine Dorothy Bartels
February 11, 1936 - July 13, 2019
Corrine Dorothy Bartels, 83, Lincoln passed to Heaven on July 13, 2019. She was born in Tobias on February 11, 1936 to Sherman and Dorothy (Wahl) Vorce and grew up in Western, Nebraska. She married Arlon E. Bartels on April 17, 1955 who survives her. Corrine is also survived by five children; Sheri Gross, Arlon (Shirley) Bartels, Rita (Patrick) Devine, Craig (Myna) Bartels, and Jolene (Parker) Fraziar; sister LeIla Shaner; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents and sister Shirley Cooper. Corrine worked as a long distance telephone operator, in the kitchens at Lincoln Public Schools, and later enjoyed being hostess at Village Inn and Garden Café. Corrine was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church, LWML, Studebakers Club, and an avid bowler. Corrine was a devout Christian, who loved her Lord dearly. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Wednesday (7-17-19) Trinity Lutheran Church, 724 South 12th Street. Memorial may be sent to the Lutheran Hour or Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation: 3-8 p.m. Tuesday with family present from 6-7:30 pm at Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O' Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.