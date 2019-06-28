August 20, 1993 - June 25, 2019
Corey Jacox, 25, of Lincoln, passed away June 25, 2019. He was born August 20, 1993 to Jerry and Deb Jacox in Lincoln. He was a 2012 graduate of Lincoln Southeast High School. Corey loved music; he was a drummer and was a member of several bands including jazz bands and a steel drum band, he also loved attending many concerts and music festivals. He was a big fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bob Marley and Santana.
He enjoyed camping, being at the lake and traveling to Mexico and collecting various items. Above all, Corey loved his family and friends; he was a free sprit who was the life of any party. He had the best smile. He was a selfless person who helped others by being an organ donor. He will be remembered as a kind hearted and affectionate person, who put others needs above his own.
Corey is survived by his mother, Deb Jacox; his father, Jerry Jacox; brothers, Brad (Jacki) Jacox and Joel (Kayla) Jacox; niece Alivia Jacox, maternal grandmother Nita Bale; paternal grandparents Frank (Dottie) Jacox; aunts and uncles, Jeff (Kathy) Bale, Julie (Tim) Regan, Deb Henderson, and Travis Jacox as well as several cousins, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Orlyn Bale and his uncle, Gary Henderson.
Celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road in Lincoln. A luncheon will follow at the church. Memorials have been suggested to the Lancaster County Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 1645 N Street, Ste. A, Lincoln, NE 68508. Online condolences may be made at www.lincolnfh.com