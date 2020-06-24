January 10, 1935 - June 20, 2020
Cordilia (Cordy) Cisneros went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday June 20, 2020. She was surrounded by her family where she lived in Martell. Cordy was born January 10, 1935 to Jose and Manuelita Cisneros in Questa, New Mexico. She was an Assemblies of God Church member.
