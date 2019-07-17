February 1, 1954 - July 4, 2019
CoraLynn “Corky” Malmberg, age 65, of Seward, born February 1, 1954, passed away July 4, 2019.
Signing of the Remembrance Book: 1 – 5 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Celebration of life service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Seward United Methodist Church, Pastor Robert Perry and Susan Urbanec officiating. Private family graveside at Swedish Cemetery, rural Pender. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, Seward United Methodist Church Foundation and the Pender-Thurston Education and Community Foundation Fund.