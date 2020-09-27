 Skip to main content
Cora Kitrell
Cora Kitrell

September 20, 2020

Cora Kitrell, age 88, of Eden Prairie, MN (formerly of Prior Lake, MN & Lincoln, NE) passed away Sept. 20, 2020.

Cora is survived by children, Doug (Sandy) Kitrell, Dan (Jennifer) Kitrell, Kerry (Steve Manning) Ross; grandchildren, Lauren, Kari, Amanda, Brooke (Thom) and Emily; sister, Ruthe Mason. Preceded by husband, Sidney; parents, George & Elizabeth Opp; her 3 brothers, 4 sisters and in-laws.

Services will be held in MN and NE at a later date. www.BallardSunderFuneral.com

