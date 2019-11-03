{{featured_button_text}}

December 13, 1975 - October 25, 2019

Consuelo Martinez, age 43, of Lincoln, NE passed away on Thursday, October 25, 2019. Consuelo was born on December 13, 1975, to José and Adela Martínez, in Lincoln.

Consuelo is survived by her parents, José and Adela Martínez; sisters Rebecca (Chris) Philson and Victoria (Rick) Dodds; nephews, Christian Daniel Philson, Gabriel Philson, Ryan Dodds; and niece, Adeline Dodds.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, November 8, at College View SDA Church, 4801 Prescott Ave, Lincoln, NE 68506. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in honor of Consuelo to Christian Record Services INC, at https://christianrecord.org/give/. To send condolences please visit www.routsong.com.

Service information

Nov 8
Memorial Service
Friday, November 8, 2019
2:00PM
College View Seventh-day Adventist Church
4801 Prescott Ave
Lincoln, NE 68506
