March 15, 1952—September 1, 2023

Constance Jane Otoupalik, 71, of Lincoln, died on September 1, 2023. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, friend, and beloved Nana.

She was born in Humboldt, NE on March 15, 1952. She lived many places in Nebraska as a child and graduated from Wahoo High School in 1970.

She then earned two Bachelor’s Degrees from Nebraska Wesleyan University, majoring in Elementary Education and Special Education. She worked briefly at White Hall in Lincoln and at Services for Visually Impaired before starting her career with Lincoln Public Schools. She completed her Masters Degree in Vocational Education in 1983.

She had a passion for helping students with special needs and finding a way to make them shine. She taught at Park Middle School for 13 years before moving to Lincoln High School. She retired from Lincoln Public Schools at the age of 63.

She started working for Southeast Community College as an adjunct professor, teaching English as a Second Language Courses. She enjoyed the chance to teach adults new to our country and learn about their culture.

She was an avid crafter and spent hours with her red hat friends. She was a joyful person who liked to be creative and maintained life-long relationships with her friends.

She was a strong Christian who volunteered at her church. She loved singing in the church choir and sang numerous solos in church. She also started a summer reading program at First Baptist Church in Lincoln. Later at Indian Hills Community Church, she continued to sing in the choir and volunteered with the music ministry for the 2-4 year olds children’s church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Phyllis Daniels.

Survived by her husband Douglas; children, Kyle Lacy & Kathryn (Stephen) Sizemore; brother, Scott (Constance) Daniels; grandchildren, Johnathan & Lillian Sizemore; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Connie’s Life will be 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. The family will greet friends from 6:00P-8:00P on Friday at the funeral home.

Inurnment will be in the Yankee Hill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.