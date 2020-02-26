July 3, 1941 - February 23, 2020

Constance "Connie" Luzum, age 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Lancaster Manor in Lincoln. She was born July 3, 1941 and adopted by Raymond and Margaret (Logan) Nixon. Connie was married to Stanley Luzum and had 7 children.

Connie is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 daughters (Lisa & Brenda) and 2 sons (Thomas & Michael). Connie is survived by her son Dale Luzum, her daughters Angela “Angi” Withrow and Melissa Aguirre, and 12 grandchildren.

Family and friends whose lives Connie touched are invited to the Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, from 6-8pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 for the viewing or 11:00 AM on Friday, February 28, 2020 for the service. Memorials can be directed to the family for future designation.

