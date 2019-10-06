December 25, 1926 - October 4, 2019
Constance C. “Connie” (Carlson) Siefkes, 92, of Beatrice died Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born on December 25, 1926 at Normal, IL. She married Edmund Carlson in LaPorte, IN on July 5, 1947. She married Bernhard W. Siefkes on August 28, 1976. Member of St. John Lutheran Church, Beatrice.
Survivors include two sons, Ron (Pamela) Carlson of Decatur, TN and Lanny (Ann) Carlson of Lincoln; step-children, Phyllis (Loyal) Steube of Rogers, AR and Randy (Jan) Siefkes of Pasadena, CA; four grandchildren, one step-granddaughter, two great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services: 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. Family prayer service: 12:45 P.M. on Tuesday in the chapel at church. Memorials: PEO Home and Beatrice Humane Society. Visitation Monday from 8:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Fox Funeral Home, Beatrice and then at the church one hour preceding the service on Tuesday. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice
