Connor J. Brown, 20, of Lincoln, died on April 18, 2020. Connor was born on December 18, 1999 to Jamie (Parman) Barrett and Toby Brown in Kearney, Nebraska. Connor was a pre-loader at UPS and also worked at Hy-Vee. On weekends he could be found helping out at CJ's Paintball. Connor was a 2018 graduate of Lincoln Southwest High School where he was an Academic All Conference member and lettered in both Cross Country and Track.