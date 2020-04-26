December 18, 1999 - April 18, 2020
Connor J. Brown, 20, of Lincoln, died on April 18, 2020. Connor was born on December 18, 1999 to Jamie (Parman) Barrett and Toby Brown in Kearney, Nebraska. Connor was a pre-loader at UPS and also worked at Hy-Vee. On weekends he could be found helping out at CJ's Paintball. Connor was a 2018 graduate of Lincoln Southwest High School where he was an Academic All Conference member and lettered in both Cross Country and Track.
Connor is survived by his parents Jamie and Joel Barrett, Toby and Danielle Brown; siblings Audrey and Josiah Gilliland, Atticus and Sullivan Brown; grandparents David and Margie Parman, Jim and Vicky Brown; great-grandmothers Harriett Bennett and Donna Beth Ferrell; uncle Troy Brown; aunt Carie and Jay Bruss; cousins Cody, Bailey, and Derek Bruss and many extended family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Connor will be dearly missed and will forever remain in our hearts. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
