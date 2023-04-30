Connie (Rhoades) Buxton

October 9, 1932 - April 9, 2023

It is with much sorrow that I report that Connie Rhoades Buxton passed away on April 9, 2023, at the age of 90 after a short bout with the flu. Connie was a loving mother and my best friend who single-handedly raised her five children after the tragic death of her first husband. She will be greatly missed by her family.

Connie was born to Julia and James Rhoades on October 9, 1932, in the small town of Sydney Ohio. After Connie graduated from Sydney High School, she married John Conner, an air force pilot, and together they had five children, eventually settling in Lafayette Louisiana. However, tragedy struck in 1967 with the death of her first husband leaving Connie to raise their five children as a single mother.

Always a fighter, Connie went to work for the oil companies in the area to support her family. Connie eventually moved to Fort Collins Colorado, in order for her eldest son to attend college. Shortly thereafter, Connie went to work for Colorado State University. Connie worked many years at the university, where she helped students accomplish their educational goals, eventually working her way into the Chemistry department from which she retired.

Connie would not remarry again until all five of her children had been raised and raising children of their own. In 2000, Connie married Robert (Bob) Buxton and together they lived happily, enjoying each other's company, until 2013 when Bob got sick and passed away.

Shortly after Bobs death Connie moved to Lincoln Nebraska to live out the remainder of her days. Connie is survived by her five children Christie Caldwell, Steve Conner, Terri Swanson, Donna Zink and Scott Conner. Connie was grandmother to 16 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren.

Connie was a wonderful wife, mother and friend and it cannot be expressed in words how deeply she will be missed. lincolnfh.com