Connie R. (Kelsay) Merrill
Connie R. (Kelsay) Merrill

November 5, 2020

Connie R. (Kelsay) Merrill, 73, Georgetown, TX, died 11/5/20, Temple, TX.

Survivors: husband Jim; daughter Carrie (Gary) Snyder, Lincoln; son Cory (Roxy) Goings, Eagle; five grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandchildren; brothers Dan Kelsay, Raymond; Steve (Jackie) Kelsay, Auburn; James (Shirley) Kelsay, Falls City; sister-in-law Dot Kelsay, Stella.

Funeral service was held Saturday, 11/14. Memorials: Gary Sinise Foundation or Fisher House Foundation. Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn.

