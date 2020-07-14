June 16, 1956 - July 11, 2020
Connie Marie Weisser, 64, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, following a brave battle against cancer.
Connie was born in Worthington, Minnesota on June 16, 1956, to Floyd and Shirley (Kern) Lenz. She was a daycare provider and administrator for more than 30 years and was the co-owner and operator of Weissers' Wee Ones from 1984 until 2011. She cared for hundreds of children over the years. The daughter of a disabled Air Force sergeant, she grew up traveling and performed in the Lenz Family Band as a child.
Connie is survived by her husband Edward Weisser Sr. of Lincoln, NE; children Craig Clare of Waverly, NE, Daniel Clare of Foster, KY (Amy Brackman-Clare), Carrie Gans of Lincoln, NE (Timothy), Doyle Clare of Lincoln, NE, Shirley Boltz of Omaha, NE (Jason), Lauren Weisser of Lincoln, NE (Jeremy Krause) and Edward “E.J.” Weisser II. of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren Jaden Clare of Waverly, NE, Caila and Elizabeth Gans of Lincoln, NE, Carson and Nora Boltz of Omaha, NE; brothers Daryl Lenz (Marna) of Beatrice, NE and Allen Lenz of Tucson, AZ; her sister, Sister Mary Bernadette (formerly Denise Lenz) of St. Dominic's Monastery in Linden, VA; godson Todd Kern of Lismore, MN; and numerous other family members and dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents, brother Bruce Lenz, grandson Max Weisser, adored dog Optimus “Opi” Prime Weisser, and numerous family members and dear friends. Pallbearers include Jason Boltz, Tim Gans, Tom Slechta, Amy Brackman-Clare, Daryl Lenz and Jeremy Krause.
A visitation will be held from 12 - 3 p.m. on July 15 at Roper and Sons at 4300 O St., Lincoln, NE. Rosary will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Havelock on July 16 at 1:30 p.m. preceding the funeral service at 2 p.m. Following the burial at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, a celebration of life will be held at the St. Patrick's Church gymnasium. Expressions of sympathy can be submitted at roperandsons.com/connie-weisser or sent to the funeral home and memorial contributions may be made in Connie's honor to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) at www.dav.org. Seating for events surrounding the funeral may be limited based on social distancing requirements. Masks are required for all in attendance. The family apologizes in advance for any capacity issues that may affect arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.