Connie Jo Tubbs

June 24, 1951 – April 5, 2023

Connie Jo Tubbs, 71, of Lincoln, died April 5, 2023. Born June 24, 1951, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the daughter of Carl and Maxine Hegwood. She married Robert Tubbs on June 12, 1981.

Preceded in death by mother, Maxine Hegwood, and Carl and Barbra Hegwood. Survivors: son, Roger Lawson, daughters Suprina Tubbs and Roxanne Tubbs, brothers Paul Wahl, Robert Hegwood, and Carl Hegwood, sisters Blanche (Tom) May, Darbie (Buddy) Shamblin and Mary (Richard) Hanika.

Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Butherus, Maser & Love, 4040 A. Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Butherus, Maser & Love.