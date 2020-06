Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

Connie Jo Summers, 71, of Crete, passed away June 20, 2020. Services: Thursday, 10:30 AM, Kuncl Funeral Home, Crete. Visitation: Wednesday, 5 – 8 PM, funeral home. Memorials are in care of the family. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.