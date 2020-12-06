Connie J. Dewey

August 31, 1940 - December 3, 2020

Connie J. Dewey, 80 of Lincoln, passed away December 3, 2020. Connie was born on August 31, 1940 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Verne and Lois (Hendricks) Zink. She was raised in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln High School and the University of Nebraska, where she studied Education. She was married to Robert Dungan and together they had three children; Joy, Jacque and Andrew. They lived in Europe as well as several other states, before moving back to Lincoln after Bob's retirement. He died in 1976.

Connie later remarried Arthur Dewey. They were married for 30 years until his death in 2014. While the family was residing in Greece, Connie was employed at the Hellenikon Primary School in Athens, and after returning to Lincoln, she pursued a BA degree in sociology and psychology, and completed a graduate degree in psychotherapy/counseling at UNL. She worked as a psychotherapist at NDHHS and Visinet, Inc. until her retirement. She remained active in her children's and grandchildren's activities, military wive's clubs, charities, bridge, passable golf, and of course, traveling and socializing.