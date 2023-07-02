Connie Elaine Kahle-Johnson

November 10, 1947 - June 22, 2023

Connie Elaine Kahle-Johnson, age 75, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Bryan LGH East. This came as a surprise to everyone except Connie, who had wanted only to be with the Love of her life, James Edward Johnson, who passed exactly 11 years before on June 22, 2012. Connie was born to Fred and Bernice Wielage in Crete , NE on November 10, 1947. Growing up in Crete she was always a bit wild, choosing to march to her own beat. This path took her around the world in the early 80's, when she worked for the Olympics as ambassador for the Greco Roman wrestling team.

In the early 90's, she moved to Deadwood, SD and opened “Rebecca's Boutique” with friend Dana Robinson. There she stayed happy, enjoying all the Black Hills had to offer until the shops closing in 1995 leading her and James to move back to Lincoln, NE. In Lincoln, Connie took her last position working for UNL helping students obtain financial aid. She enjoyed this work as it appealed to her kind, caring nature.

Connie never had children of her own. However, this did not stop her from mothering those in need who crossed her path. Always seeing the best in people, Connie would do whatever she could to change the path others were on for the better. It is these friends whose lives she altered that have lost the most with her passing, although every person that knew her will miss her. Connie was a animal lover, especially squirrels. She rescued several squirrels, rehabilitating them as best she could. She is survived by her pets Tigger and Punkin.

She did not want a memorial or service. Connie and James ashes will be transported to South Dakota and will be spread in the Black Hills on Mt. Moriah. Although it was her greatest wish to be reunited with her husband, our hearts break losing such a great person and friend. Connie, you will be missed and remembered. Rest in peace my Dear friend. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln.