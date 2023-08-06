Connie (Breitfelder) Gonyea

July 27, 2023

Connie (Breitfelder) Gonyea made the journey into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, July 27, after 78 faith-filled years.

Connie is preceded in death by her parents Vincent Breitfelder and Georgia (Burt) Breitfelder and her brother Phillip Breitfelder.

She is survived by her four children, Angie (Gonyea) Jorgensen and James Jonathan Jorgensen, Wayne Gonyea Jr, and Wende (Spiegel) Gonyea, Tammy (Gonyea) Hetherington and Mike Hetherington, and Joe Gonyea and Rebecca (Goracke) Gonyea, and nine grandchildren, Alexis (Streeks) DuRee and Dalton DuRee, Garrett Streeks, Wayne Gonyea III, Mattison Hogrefe, Clara Hetherington, James Joshua Jorgensen, Emma Hetherington, Jay Justin Jorgensen, and Noah Gonyea.

See full obituary at www.gsfuneral.com. Please do not send flowers to Good Shepherd Funeral Home as they will not be transporting.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Christ Lincoln Church at 4325 Sumner Street in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday, August 12, at 11:00 a.m.