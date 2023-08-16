Colleen Marie Coffey

July 13, 1927 - August 14, 2023

Colleen Marie Coffey, age 96, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023. Colleen was born July 13, 1927 to David and Helen Tays Turnbull.

Colleen is survived by her loving children, Michael Coffey, Maureen Beckman, Trish Coffey, Peggy Coffey, Daniel (Tina) Coffey, Patrick Coffey and Julie Quattrocchi; siblings, David Turnbull, Paul Turnbull, Carolyn (Tim) White; grandchildren, Lisa (Danny) Linville, Casey (Evelyn) Friedman, Cale Coffey, Courtney Quattrocchi, Vinny Quattrocchi, Nick Coffey, Samantha (Zach) Wegner, Connor Coffey, Lucas Coffey; great-grandchildren Aerrianna, Eloise, Emerald, Charlie, Calyn, Vinny Jr., Emersyn; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Colleen will be Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S 14th St. LIncoln, NE 68512

A celebration of life will follow at 2:00 pm.

For more information go to www.lincolnfh.com